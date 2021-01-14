Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,767. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Braun Stacey Associates grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,752,000. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,797,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 90,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

