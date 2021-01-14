Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.00

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €104.00 ($122.35) and last traded at €106.20 ($124.94), with a volume of 83049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($121.65).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.05 and a 200-day moving average of €80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.