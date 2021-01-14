Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.00

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €104.00 ($122.35) and last traded at €106.20 ($124.94), with a volume of 83049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($121.65).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.05 and a 200-day moving average of €80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

