Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.32. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 750,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,814. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

