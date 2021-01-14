Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$14.92 during midday trading on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.