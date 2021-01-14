SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,668. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 30.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

