SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 68.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SM Energy by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

