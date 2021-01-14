SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.96

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 48698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.93.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). SMC had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMC Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

