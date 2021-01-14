SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.06. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

