Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

SNAP opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,269,049 shares of company stock valued at $85,167,118 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

