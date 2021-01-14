SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.25.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock traded up C$0.70 on Thursday, hitting C$22.96. 323,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.