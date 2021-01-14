Sociall Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $257,548.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00370242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.78 or 0.04030033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

