Societe Generale Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 156,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,508. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 406,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.