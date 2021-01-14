Societe Generale Downgrades (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) to Hold

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDS.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of RDS.A stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 3,531,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. (RDS.A) has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.