Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.70 ($22.00).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) alerts:

GLE opened at €17.65 ($20.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.54. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.