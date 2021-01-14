Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 438.5% from the December 15th total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of SCKT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.50. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.