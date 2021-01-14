SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SOFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 26,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. SofTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

