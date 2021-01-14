SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SOFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 26,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. SofTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.
SofTech Company Profile
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.