SOLVE Market Capitalization Tops $37.65 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $37.65 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,665,821 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

