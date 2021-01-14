Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.94

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and traded as high as $26.21. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 14,272 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

