SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 18.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,252,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,776,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

