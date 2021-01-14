Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 65.4% in December

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

