South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Up 2.1%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK)’s share price were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 3,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. Its products and services primarily include checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, and remote deposit capture services, as well as mortgage and treasury management, Internet and community banking, and ATM services.

