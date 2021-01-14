Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,466 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

IJR opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

