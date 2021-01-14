Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 28,033 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 253.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85.

