Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 36,184 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $93.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

