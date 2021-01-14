Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 775 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

