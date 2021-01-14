Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.