Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $86,673,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.