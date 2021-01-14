Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 16,347 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

