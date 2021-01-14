Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,452 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 186.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,199.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,028.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966.89, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

