Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 884,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,343,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 595,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

WY opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

