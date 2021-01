Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 9,889 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.