Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 9,889 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

