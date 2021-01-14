Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

