Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.