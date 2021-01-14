Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

