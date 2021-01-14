Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $44.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

