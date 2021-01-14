Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $244.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

