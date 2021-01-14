Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 258.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

