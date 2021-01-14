Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $507.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

