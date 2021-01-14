Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 185,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 150,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $87.07 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $87.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

