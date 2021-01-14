Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $167.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72.

