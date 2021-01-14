Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

