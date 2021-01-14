Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,072,000 after buying an additional 118,269 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 633,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

