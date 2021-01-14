Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 72,131 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 783.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,859,000 after buying an additional 79,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

