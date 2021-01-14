Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $501.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

