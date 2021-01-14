Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

