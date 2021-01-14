Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,374 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.47 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

