Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,374 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.47 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.