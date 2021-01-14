Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 16,799 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

