Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

