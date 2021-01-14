Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,801 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 295,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.36 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

