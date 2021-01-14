Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,436 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $13,434,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

